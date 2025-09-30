Deputies in Grant County arrested a man wanted for rape in Pasco Monday afternoon.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 47-year-old Kelly Blackburn after Pasco Police informed them he was in the area. The Sheriff's Office began a search spanning three weeks and found him inside a Grand Coulee residence Monday.

Along with the Washington State Patrol, deputies responded to the 100 block of First Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and attempted to have Blackburn exit peacefully.

Authorities had a felony warrant for his arrest and entered the home around 5:30 p.m. and found Blackburn hiding beneath a pile of clothes in an upstairs bedroom.

Blackburn is in the Grant County Jail pending his transfer to the Pasco Police Department.