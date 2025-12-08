Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris Calling It A Career

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris Calling It A Career

Douglas Co Sheriff Kevin Morris/ WASPC

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris has announced his retirement.

In a brief news release on Monday morning, Morris said he is retiring on March 1st, 2026, after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Morris was appointed Douglas County Sheriff in 2018 with the retirement of former Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal and was re-elected in 2022. He also served as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

In his announcement, Morris said it has been an honor and privilege serving the residents of Douglas County and a blessing to work with some of the finest professionals in law enforcement.

2025 America's Best Looking Police Cruisers

Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation".

Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ