Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris has announced his retirement.

In a brief news release on Monday morning, Morris said he is retiring on March 1st, 2026, after more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Morris was appointed Douglas County Sheriff in 2018 with the retirement of former Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal and was re-elected in 2022. He also served as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

In his announcement, Morris said it has been an honor and privilege serving the residents of Douglas County and a blessing to work with some of the finest professionals in law enforcement.