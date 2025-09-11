Kittitas County Man Facing Multiple Charges For Alleged Theft & Sale Of Cargo Trailer

A Kittitas County man is facing possible charges after police say he stole a cargo trailer from a construction site in Ellensburg and sold it to someone in Oregon.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 31-year-old Robby Joe Gibson of Thorp was arrested on Sept. 4 for suspicion of first-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, and having a loaded firearm inside his vehicle.

Investigators say Gibson took the 22-foot trailer belonging to Belsaas & Smith Construction, Inc. from a work site off U.S. Highway 97 in March.

Court documents indicate that after allegedly stealing the trailer, Gibson then conspired with an unnamed out-of-state party to sell the trailer for $2,000 to someone in Baker City, Ore.

During his arrest for different crimes on Aug. 5, police seized Gibson's cell phone and say they subsequently found text messages linking him to the theft and sale of the trailer, which was recovered by the Baker County Sheriff's Office and impounded as evidence.

Officials with Belsaas & Smith say the trailer has a replacement value of $6,500, along with more than 40 pieces of concrete curing material valued at $10,900 that were inside the trailer when it was stolen.

Gibson made an initial appearance regarding the alleged crimes in Kittitas County Superior Court last Friday, Sept. 5 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2.