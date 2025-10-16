Knapps Tunnel Closing Oct. 20 for Lighting Inspection

Photo Credit | Google Maps

A heads-up for drivers near Chelan — the Knapps Tunnel on U.S. 97A will be closed for two hours Monday, October 20, for a final inspection of its upgraded lighting system.

The closure will run from noon to 2 p.m. During that time, traffic between Entiat and Chelan will be detoured onto State Route 971. Travelers should plan for longer travel  times while taking the detour.

Officials say the inspection and closure are expected to last only Monday afternoon. For the latest updates, check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s real-time travel map: wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

