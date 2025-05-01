The Hispanic Business Council of Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Hispanic culture and minority-owned businesses at the 5th Annual La Terraza On the Ave., Saturday, May 17th.

Organizers promise a vibrant cultural celebration of local small businesses that add richness and diversity to the Wenatchee Valley.

La Terraza on Wenatchee Avenue in the downtown core will feature lively music, delicious food, folklorico dancing, colorful art, and fun activities for all ages. La Terraza activities will mean South Wenatchee Ave will be closed to traffic between Orondo Ave and Yakima St.

At least 30 vendors are participating along with live entertainment and a tequila garden.

Click Here to Visit La Terraza Page for More Info