The Labor Mountain Fire burning 10 miles north of Cle Elum in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest grew to nearly 1,100 acres.

A Complex Incident Management NW Team 3 took command of the lightning-caused blaze this morning, burning in timber and brush. There is no containment on the fire and officials estimate it could take weeks to control.

Firefighters are working on building lines on the southern end of the fire perimeter. Crews are scouting the nearby Miller Peak Trail System for more containment features, and are conducting hand and mechanical preparation work to remove fuels along Forest Service Road 9703 and 9737.

Firefighters are focusing on protecting structures, the Teanaway River Area, and the Teanaway Community Forest south of the fire perimeter.

Two crews and three engines are working the blaze, suspected of starting due to dry lightning storms over Labor Day weekend.