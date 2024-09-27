Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival Detours and Street Closures

Be prepared for detours in Leavenworth this weekend for the annual Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival.

The Festival runs Friday through Sunday and the Autumn Leaf Grand Parade is set for Saturday.

The parade route will close US Highway 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the Chumstick Highway and Mill Street.

Get our free mobile app

Flaggers will control traffic at the intersection of US Highway 2 and Chumstick Highway during the parade.

Access to the downtown core will be available from 14th Street to Commercial Street.

The City of Leavenworth's recycling center will be closed Saturday

Here are the details of detours and closures from the City of Leavenworth

Saturday – September 24th

West bound Highway 2 will be closed at Chumstick Highway from 11:30 – 2:00 PM. You may detour through town via East Leavenworth Road to Icicle Road during that time. If you do not detour, you will be forced to turn on Chumstick Highway north.

East bound Highway 2 will be closed at Icicle Road from 11:30 – 2:00 PM. You must detour through town via Icicle Road to East Leavenworth Road during that time. If you are a local resident with a picture ID, you will be let through, provided you reside within that vicinity of town.

Front Street will be closed during the Parade from 14th Street to Highway 2. Once the Parade is over at 2:00 PM, Front Street will reopen from 14th Street to 9th Street and remain closed from 9th Street to Hwy 2. There will be full access on 9th Street for the remainder of the weekend. 8th Street downtown will also be closed from Front Street to Commercial Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday – September 24th

Front Street will be closed from 9th Street to Hwy 2 and reopen at 3:30 PM. All side streets throughout town will be barricaded during the parade, 11:30 – 2:00 PM.

The 5 Most Beautiful Washington State Towns to Visit in Fall 2024 Here are the five most beautiful towns in Washington State you won’t want to miss out on in fall 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 Magical Winter Towns to Explore in Washington and Oregon That Aren't Leavenworth We love Leavenworth Washington but here are 5 more magical winter towns worth exploring in Washington and Oregon. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals