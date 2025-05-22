The Leavenworth Community Farmers Market returns at the end of the month.

Cascade Community Markets announces Saturday, May 31 marks the start date for the Leavenworth Community Farmers Market's 17th season. You can find the market at the Leavenworth Lions Club Park.

Get our free mobile app

Each market day features fresh Washington grown produce including vegetables, fruit, berries, flowers, and handcrafted artisan goods and art from the area.

The Farmers Market accepts credit cards, SNAP EBT, SUN Bucks, and Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. The Market also doubles the value of SNAP EBT and SUN Bucks up to $25 per day.

There will be an online limited-edition T-shirt fundraiser featuring custom artwork by local farmer Kim Nelson running through June 3 to help raise money to operate the Cashmere and Leavenworth farmers markets this season.

Ticket sales begin June 21 for the 10th Farm to Table Dinner Fundraiser Aug. 22 featuring a six-course dinner with local wines, prepared by six local chefs and a farm walk, live music and silent auction.

The Market always seeks new vendors and applications are open through August 31. You can learn more when you click here.