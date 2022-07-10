Leavenworth Housing Market Peaks at $833k Average Sale

Leavenworth housing market reached yet another high at an average of $833k per sale last quarter, while Wenatchee and Cashmere average sales decreased slightly.

The median price for a home in Leavenworth is now $751,000.

Cashmere home sales have decreased to roughly $550k, compared to a whopping $575k from last quarter.

Wenatchee sales went down about 12% compared to last year’s June sales. However, active listings went up 423% from June 2021, and 51% from last month.