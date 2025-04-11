Leavenworth May See Traffic Increase April 22-23

Intersections in Leavenworth will see some traffic delays starting next week.

Washington State Department of Transportation ( says crews will work on signal cabinets April 14-15 and April 22-23 at three separate intersections including US 2 and Evans Street/Ninth Street from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. closing the turn lane onto US 2.

The turn lane onto US 2 will also close at Front Street and Chumstick Highway from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. as well as River Bend Drive from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. when setting the foundation then from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. when installinga new signal cabinet.

WSDOT says most of the work will occur April 22-23. Traffic signals may be turned off and flaggers will control traffic.

This work is part of a project updating traffic signal cabinets in 13 other locations throughout Central Washington starting last fall.

You can find real-time traffic updates on the real-time travel map.