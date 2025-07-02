Leavenworth's Howard Hopkins Pool will open Monday after delays set the opening date back by weeks.

Unexpected Delays

Leavenworth Daily Echo reports the pool underwent several repairs this spring, including resurfacing the pool building floor, fixing coating failure in the zero-entry area, upgrading electrical components, and replacing the filtration system. Project complications delayed the opening six weeks beyond the usual Memorial Day weekend opening.

The opening comes nearly two weeks after Leavenworth Swim Team's first meet of the season, and just three days before the pool is scheduled to host a meet.

The team did manage to schedule a handful of practices in East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

The Delays Aren't New

Last year, opening delays cost the team two weeks of early-season practice, but they managed to start the regular season. Designs have reportedly been in progress since Nov. 2024, and contractors signed on to the project in Feb. 2025.

The city originally set a June 13 opening date, but an installation error on the new filtration system pushed that date back.

The opening day announcement included the date is pending any unforeseen hiccups, which could include errors in the filtration system. To mitigate the delay, the city is planning to extend the season as far into Sept. as staffing and weather allow and operate the pool seven days a week.