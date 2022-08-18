Leavenworth Provides Additional Funding for Bavarian Village Apartments

The City of Leavenworth awarded Chelan County Housing Authority (CCWHA) an additional $33,006.30 for relocation costs incurred during the Bavarian Village Apartment renovation project.

The Housing Authority and the City of Wenatchee bought the Bavarian Village Apartments back in February of 2022. Later in June, the Housing Authority received a $1 million grant to renovate the Bavarian Village Apartments.

Bavarian Village Apartment rents range from $640 to $700.

The renovation project will replace roofing and siding structures along with health and safety upgrades in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Three ADA apartments will be renovated in this process, with current residents requiring relocation during this process.

CCWHA Director of Development Asset Management Kevin King says that the relocation funds need to be approved before continuing to Phase One of their project.

Funding will come from the city’s 2060 fund, which has $31,301.58 available, and the State Sales Tax Diversion Fund which has $33,069.40 available.