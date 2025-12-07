Leavenworth Approves New Utility Rates to Fix Aging System
The City of Leavenworth will raise utility rates starting January 1, 2026, to fund critical water, sewer, and storm system upgrades.
The phased plan follows a 2024 study and aims to prevent costly emergency repairs, improve reliability, and promote sustainability.
Get our free mobile app
Assistance programs will help low-income, senior, and disabled residents.
An open house will be held Tuesday, December 16 at Leavenworth City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Full details are available at cityofleavenworth.com/utility-rates.
The Biggest Box-Office Hits in History (Worldwide)
These are the highest grossing films in the history of cinema.