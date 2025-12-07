Leavenworth Approves New Utility Rates to Fix Aging System

Leavenworth Approves New Utility Rates to Fix Aging System

Photo Credit | Google Maps Street View

The City of Leavenworth will raise utility rates starting January 1, 2026, to fund critical water, sewer, and storm system upgrades.

The phased plan follows a 2024 study and aims to prevent costly emergency repairs, improve reliability, and promote sustainability.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Assistance programs will help low-income, senior, and disabled residents.

An open house will be held Tuesday, December 16 at Leavenworth City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Full details are available at cityofleavenworth.com/utility-rates.

The Biggest Box-Office Hits in History (Worldwide)

These are the highest grossing films in the history of cinema.
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ