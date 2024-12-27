The Leavenworth City Council has approved a utility rate increase to take effect January 1st

The average single family residential water bill will climb about 3% or approximately $12 per month while a large hotel would see monthly increases of about $585, according to numbers shown at the Dec. 17th Council meeting.

The city says the updated utility rate plan was designed to balance rising operational costs, fund necessary capital improvements, and encourage conservation.

Chantell Steiner, Leavenworth finance director for the city of Leavenworth supports the increases but warned Council about the public's reaction

"These are big numbers. You guys are definitely going to get some push back when we roll thi out. And I don't think you are going to get as much push back fro the single family residentials as you're going to get from these businesses"

Steiner says upset business owners have complained in the past about high utility bills with sharp criticism written on their utility payments and even paying bills entirely with pennies.

"I just want you to know this is extremely substantial. I have never seen this size of a rate increase. We are in dire need and we need to move forward. But I want to give you the magnitude of the effect on all the different users" Steiner braced the Council

Residential sewer rates will remain unchanged and a $2.47 per unit increase will be charged to multi-housing customers. Commercial rates will jump by $12

Stormwater utility rates will climb by 12 cents per month

For more detail, see the City of Leavenworth page