Leavenworth’s Community Block Party Returns

The City of Leavenworth is bringing back their Community Block Party to discuss some of the city’s upcoming projects.

Their last block party was back in 2019.

Communications Analyst Christie Voos said there will be brats and burgers, lawn games, a bounce house, along with a mini touch the truck event at the event.

The city will also have an information booth on some of the city’s projects such their water system plan updates, the front street closure, Urban Growth Area expansion options, and parking improvements.

The party will be held on August 25, from 4-8 p.m. at the Osborn Playfield on Orchard Street, Leavenworth.