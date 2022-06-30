Link: No Service On July 4th, But Will Provide Shuttles to Fireworks Show

Link Transit is reminding riders that it will not be operating any of its regular routes or it's Link Plus buses on Monday, July 4th.

Spokesperson Eric West says Link WILL be operating shuttles for the fireworks show at Walla Walla Point Park on the 4th.

"Shuttles start about 7:00 pm and they're leaving from behind JC Penny at Valley North Center. They'll go down to Walla Walla Point Park." said West, "We've got four buses in operation so they'll be cycling every 10-15 minutes."

The shuttles will run continuously until roughly 11:00 pm or so.

Normal service will then resume Tuesday.