Wenatchee Valley College has tapped Lisa Turner as interim human resources director. She began her new role on Monday.

Turner is a human resources veteran, having overseen "all HR functions" at Dolco Packaging, a non-union manufacturer, for the better part of 16 years.

Her background in education is extensive. For three years beginning in 2007, she oversaw HR functions for classified Wenatchee School District staff. Soon enough Turner was promoted to executive director of HR, which brought her in close proximity to the superintendent.

As executive director, the scope of Turner's responsibilities was vast; she handled "employee development, risk mitigation, supervisor training, onboarding, legal affairs, collective bargaining" and too many other essentials to count.

Turner is also a longstanding fixture of the business community; she is head honcho at Turner Restoration, a Wenatchee contractor, and co-owner of Community Glass. She has been working full-time in the private sector since 2019, when she left the school district for good.

In a press release Turner is quoted as saying, "I have a passion for people and for developing leaders."

She matriculated at San Diego State University before moving to Wenatchee in the early 1990s. She has lived here ever since. A graduate of Central Washington University, Turner holds a B.S. in business administration and is PHR-certified; this is an acronym for Professional in Human Resources.

According to Dr. Faimous Harrison, president of WVC, Turner has what it takes to "advance [the school's] mission and to create an environment where employees are encouraged to grow and to advance when opportunities arise."