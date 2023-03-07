Are you getting constant spam or robocalls on your phone? I have tips on how to stop it and a list of 10 area codes you should never answer your phone from.

50 Million Robocalls in the USA in 2023

Did you get spam or robocalls last year? You were one of over 50 million people that got at least one in 2023 alone. How do we keep getting them even if you are on the national "do not call" list? The number is exactly 50.3 million people who received robocalls in 2023 according to PR Newswire.

That number is way up from the 7 billion robocalls estimated to be sent in 2021. The problem is getting worse and people are noticing a difference. I have been on the national "no call list" for years but it doesn't seem to be doing any good for me. So how do you avoid them?

How Scammers Use Area Codes to Scam You

The scammers can fake the area codes of their calls making it seem they are calling from a legitimate source. Sometimes it is to get around caller ID blocking or to seem like it is a local number you recognize or trust. They might be calling from Mexico but it seems like they are calling from a bank in New York to seem more real to the person they are trying to scam.

Ways to Tell a Call is Really a Scammer

There are a few great tips you need to remember to tell if a call you received is a scam. Be aware if the area code is from a foreign country or is not an actual real number. Also, scammers will immediately have a fishy-sounding story like winning a prize, owing money, or having legal trouble in order to get information from you. A scammer will always try to get information from you and pressure you to pay or else face dire consequences. They will also demand that you pay with strange non-secure methods like gift cards or a direct wire transfer.

What is the "One Ring" Phone Scam

One new technique scammers have been using is called the "One Ring" scam. This strategy is used to try and get you to call the scammer. They do that by calling your number and hanging up after one ring or leaving a blank voicemail. You would then call back trying to see who it is, and the scammers have then succeeded in their quest. The FCC warns that if you answer a "One Ring" call, "you may wind up being charged a fee for connecting, along with significant per-minute fees for as long as they can keep you on the phone. These charges may show up on your bill as premium services, international calling, or toll-calling."

What To Do When You Get a Spam or Robo Call

The first thing you can do is identify that it is a spam or robocall and not answer in the first place. If you do answer, make sure you give absolutely no information over the phone. They will try and get all kinds of personal information about you or your family, so give them nothing and hang up. Do not react no matter what the scammer threatens. They will try and get you emotional so they have the advantage in the conversation. Do not engage and just hang up once you realize it is a scam. There is some phone software available to help stop spam calls, but you being able to identify the problem is the most important step.

14 Area Code You Should Never Answer Calls From in Washington State

This list of likely area codes that scammers will try and call you from will help you identify and avoid having serious problems with scammers. There is another smaller list of area codes at the bottom used specifically for "One Call" scammers.

#1

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Area code 876 is associated with Jamaica.

#2

These area codes are from the Dominican Republic.

#3

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

767 is the area code for the Commonwealth of Dominica.

#4

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The area code 218 is from the area of northern Minnesota.

#5

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The area code for Western Iowa is 712.

#6

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

664 is the area code for Montserrat.

#7

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The area code for La Palma, California is 657.

#8

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Area code 646 is the area for Manhattan.

#9

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

649 is the area code for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

#10

The area code for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is 473.

#11

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Area code 469 is the area for Dallas, Texas.

#12

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

One area code for New York City 347.

#13

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

332 is another area code for New York City.

#14

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The area code for the British Virgin Islands is 284.

Area Codes for "One Ring" Scammers

There are also a few extra area codes to know that are used specifically by "One Ring" scammers. The most likely area codes are 232, 268, 284, 473, 649, 664, 767, 809, 829, 849, & 876.

