Major Detour Coming With Roundabout Construction On U.S. 2 At Easy St.

There'll be a major detour next summer when the state Department of Transportation builds a roundabout at U.S. 2 and Easy Street in North Wenatchee.

The project will require the closure of Easy Street on both the north and south sides of U.S. 2.

City of Wenatchee Public Works Director Rob Jammerman says the closure will be limited to a couple of months.

"They can't put in place any sooner than July 5th, and they have to have it removed by September 20th," said Jammerman. "That's to align with the working days that are in their contract for the roundabout construction."

Image form City of Wenatchee

The detour will send drivers on U.S. 2 over to U.S. 97A before heading north or south to regain access to Easy Street.

Jammerman says the detour will be quite an adjustment for drivers at first.

“It’ll take a while for people to learn the patterns, but the locals will soon figure that out,” Jammerman said”

The Wenatchee City Council last Thursday approved Mayor Frank Kuntz to sign an agreement for the detour to take place.

The roundabout is a Department of Transportation (WSDOT) project with price tag of $6.9 million.

US 2 at East Street Roundabout rendition from WSDOT

WSDOT first considered building an overpass for Easy Street over U.S. 2, but identified the at-grade roundabout as a lower cost interim solution that would provide an immediate improvement in traffic flow.

The project is intended to improve mobility and reduce the severity of crashes at the intersection.

Other improvements including transit pull outs and extension of the Apple Capital Loop Trail are also planned.