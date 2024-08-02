Man Arrested After Allegedly Pointing Gun Inside E Wenatchee Business

A man is in jail after police say he pointed a gun at another man during an argument inside an East Wenatchee business on Tuesday.

Officers with the East Wenatchee Police Department responded to a weapons violation in the 10 block of French Street where they say 68-year-old Pedro Gutierrez-Solorzano entered a nearby business and began arguing with another customer.

Police say during the argument, Gutierrez-Solorzano drew a handgun and aimed it at the customer while making threats to kill the man.

The two were reportedly separated by several witnesses and the victim then left the establishment and called 9-1-1.

After interviewing witnesses and the victim, police tracked Gutierrez-Solorzano to a residence in the 2500 block of Rock Island Road, where he was arrested on suspicion of First-Degree Assault and Harassment with Threats to Kill.

He was taken into custody after staging a brief standoff with officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, Gutierrez-Solorzano is facing charges of Alien in Possession of a Firearm.