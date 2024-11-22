Man Arrested For Wenatchee Drive-By Shooting

A Wenatchee man is behind bars after police say he injured another man during a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

The Wenatchee Police Department says it happened in the 900 block of North Mission Street when 26-year-old River Joseph Dechenne shot and wounded the 32-year-old victim.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators say the victim flagged down officers at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Ninth Street at around 10 p.m., shortly after the shooting took place, and Dechenne later called police and admitted to being the shooter.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Confluence Health Hospital, while Dechenne was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for suspicion of drive by shooting and attempted murder.