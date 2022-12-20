Man Convicted Of Child Rape While Eastmont Soccer Coach 15 Years Ago

A former Eastmont High School soccer coach is now convicted of raping a teenage player more than 15 years ago.

A judge found 40-year-old Cristian Barboza guilty in Douglas County Superior Court of three counts of third-degree child rape Monday.

The alleged victim brought accusations against Barboza in 2019, telling Douglas County deputies she had a sexual relationship with Barboza between 2005 to 2007, which began when she was about 14 and he was 23.

Barboza has not yet been sentenced.

He also faces a third-degree child rape charge in Chelan County for allegedly having sex with the same victim in Wenatchee during the same time period.

An affidavit of probable cause states the victim was babysitting kids when the Wenatchee encounter took place.

The victim told deputies of four occasions when she had sex with Barboza and the age of 14 and 15, with the first time occurring in November of 2005.

Detectives say they contacted friends of the alleged victim, who confirmed she had discussed her relationship with Barboza when they were in high school.

One of the friends confirmed that Barboza had played twenty questions with the victim while riding with other soccer players on a bus, and had asked sexual in nature questions.

The alleged victim and her acquaintances are all in their late 20's today.

Deputies say records from the Washington State Employment Security Department show Barboza was employed by the Eastmont School District from 2005 to 2010, and was a soccer coach.

It’s not known how the conviction in Douglas County will affect the child rape charges Barboza faces in Chelan County.