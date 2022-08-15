Man Dead From Sunday Evening Head-On Crash Near Pateros

A 39-year-old Pateros man is dead from a head-on crash near Pateros.

Troopers say the man was driving southbound on SR 153 west of Pateros at about 5:30 Sunday evening when his SUV crossed the center-line and hit a northbound pickup truck head-on.

He was taken to Three Rivers Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Jason Dixon of Enumclaw, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The name of the driver who died has not been released. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was driving a 2016 Ford Escape. Troopers say Dixon was wearing a seatbelt. He was driving a 1996 Ford F250.

SR 153 was closed for three hours Sunday evening after the crash.