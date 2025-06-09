Pedestrian Accident on I-90 Kills One Person

A person is dead after a vehicle struck them on I-90 eastbound Sunday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol says it happened just before noon in Moses Lake when an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Alexander Sparks of Everett, struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Troopers say Sparks and his passenger did not have injuries and drove away from the scene. They also do not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

Police did not release the identity of the victim and the crash, which snarled traffic on the interstate for several hours, remains under investigation.

