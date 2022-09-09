Man Dies In Late Night Crash East Of Omak

One person is dead from a high speed single vehicle crash on SR 155 east of Omak late Thursday night.

A 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck driven by 54-year-old Gerald Zacherle of Omak was headed southbound at about 11:15pm when it drove thru a guard rail and rolled down an embankment.

Troopers say Zacharle was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 35-year-old Louis Zacherle of Omak, was taken to Mid Valley Hospital with injuries. Louis was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say say drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.