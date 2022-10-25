Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case

An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday.

Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term.

Olsen was accused of using a hidden camera to record others using a bathroom while he and his wife stayed in a rental house with three other couples in Peshastin in December of 2019.

He was previously stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and now is now returning to Texas, where he must register as a sex offender.

Olsen didn't admit to committing crimes, but entered a guilty plea in order to take advantage of the prosecutors offer of a four-month sentence.

According to an Affidavit of Probable Cause, Olsen told others he had stayed with in the rental home that he was not aware of the secret camera recordings.

He said he did not know that a phone charger placed in the bathroom at the home contained a camera. He claimed he didn’t know how it worked and only bought it as a "nanny cam" for his dogs.

Olsen entered the Chelan County jail more than two-and-half years after the alleged voyeurism crimes occurred