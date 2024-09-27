Man In Jail After Quincy Gas Station Robbery

A Grant County man is in jail after allegedly robbing a gas station in Quincy early this morning.

The Quincy Police Department says it happened at around 7:15 at the Chevron Station in the 600 block of Central Avenue South, when a heavyset Hispanic man reportedly entered the station with a knife and demanded money.

Investigators say the attendant gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before he fled the business.

Officers responded to the scene and located the suspect, 29-year-old Richard Balderas Mondragon, nearby and arrested him on charges of first-degree robbery.

Mondragon is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.