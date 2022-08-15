Man Who Stopped Traffic While Atop Sellar Bridge To Face Charges

The man who brought rush hour traffic to a standstill across the Columbia River Friday will be going to court.

Police say the 32-year-old man who climbed the George Sellar Bridge led to its closure for about an hour before they were able to talk him down with promises of cigarettes and water.

Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Fire District #1, and a Behavioral Health unit were all on the scene during the bridge closure.

The suspect was able to get up on the side ladder normally used by Department of Transportation workers for maintenance checks. The ladder was locked off in a steel cage, but the man still able to climb to the top of the bridge.

Wenatchee Police say they've dealt with him numerous times over his issue with mental illness and substance abuse.

They say he repeatedly told them Friday that he was not suicidal, but wanted to get a better view of Wenatchee,

Once down, the man was taken to Central Washington Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was later cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing, and will have a court date later this month.