U.S. Marshals Service Declares Travis Decker “Deceased” In Court Filing

The U.S. Marshals Service has declared accused triple murderer Travis Decker as deceased.

According to station KING, the declaration was made as part of a filing in U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington to dismiss the current criminal case against Decker, as well as a current warrant for his arrest.

In the filing, U.S. Attorney Caitlin Baunsgard wrote, "The United States Marshals Service has advised the Defendant TRAVIS CALEB DECKER is deceased."

Police say the 31-year-old Wenatchee man murdered his three young daughters, 9-year-old Paityn; 8-year-old Evelyn; and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, at Rock Island Campground 17 miles west of Leavenworth after he failed to return them to their mother's home from a scheduled visitation on the night of May 30.

The girls' were discovered deceased from asphyxiation at the campground on June 2, and an intensive manhunt for Decker was launched which has been ongoing ever since.

Late last week, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office released information about a recent search of the same area where the bodies of Decker's daughters were found, saying searchers had recovered human remains and assorted personal items believed to belong to Decker.

Despite the declaration that Decker is deceased from the Marshals Service, the Sheriff's Office says it is still waiting for DNA confirmation that the remains and items found near the crime scene early last week are, in fact, Decker's.