A Marysville resident is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 283 near George when an SUV driven by a 58-year-old woman lost control, went off the roadway and rolled.

The woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, which came to rest in a driveway.

Her name is being withheld until troopers can complete next-of-kin notifications.

The State Patrol says it's not known if impairment was a factor in the crash.