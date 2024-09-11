No charges are pending against a 69-year-old Moses Lake man who inadvertently rammed his truck into Papa's Casino. (The back of the building was impacted, but damages were minimal.)

At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police in Moses Lake were alerted to a blood-soaked man in the casino restroom.

Get our free mobile app

He was quickly identified as the driver of the totaled truck outside.

The driver was detained and medics were summoned to the casino.

According to Capt. Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake Police Department, the driver lost control after suffering an unspecified health emergency behind the wheel.

The responding officers "started a DUI investigation as medics were arriving," Sursely says. "When medics arrived, it was determined that [the driver] had suffered a medical condition."

He was treated for injuries at Samaritan Hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.