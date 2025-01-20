Introducing Duke, a 9-month-old lab mix who’s blossomed into a playful, affectionate pup. He is waiting for his new family to meet him at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) shelter. He is honored as the Pet of the Week for January 20th.

When Duke first arrived at the WVHS, he was a bit shy and unsure, but with lots of patience and care from the staff, he’s already coming out of his shell.

Duke now loves to run and play, especially with his favorite stuffies, and he’s made a few doggy friends along the way. Consider bringing your own dog if you have one in the family to see how they get along.

Even though Duke is still working on his leash manners, he walks beautifully when he’s carrying one of his toys. Duke also knows the "sit" command and is eager to learn more.

Duke is ready to continue his journey into adulthhod with a forever home where he can share his love and playful spirit. Conisder arranging a meeting if you're intereted in this sweet boy.

Duke the WVHS Pet of the Week for Jan. 20, 2025

Duke

Breed: Mixed Breed - Retriever/Chocolate Labrador

Age: 9 Months Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-28247

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

The Wenatchee Humane Society is located at; 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA ph (509) 662-9577

