Meet ENZO; The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Enzo the WVHS Pet of the Week/Canva

Enzo is a spirited white Husky with a love for the great outdoors. This big, goofy guy thrives on adventure and is always eager to explore and soak in his surroundings.

With his playful nature and boundless energy, Enzo is the perfect companion for an active person or family.   Whether he's running through the open fields or simply enjoying the sunshine, Enzo's zest for life and love for his people make every moment an adventure to remember.

If you would like to make Enzo part of your family, he is looking for a furever home and is available for adoption.  Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) staff will be happy to tell you more about Enzo's story.

Enzo/WHVS
ENZO

  • Breed: Husky
  • Age: 2 Years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-26146

Before adoption, all animals will receive spay/neuter surgery, a microchip, deworming, and age-appropriate vaccinations. Licensing fees are based on the jurisdiction where the adoptive family resides, and are jurisdiction-specific.

Adoption Hours: 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm every day except Wednesday when WVHS is  closed, but open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

