Jane has been selected as the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week

She is a petite, 1-year-old Chihuahua mix with a heart of gold. You will find she is typically shy at first and takes a little time to warm up. But Jane blossoms into a loving and loyal companion with someone who makes her feel safe and secure.

She enjoys gentle cuddles and quiet times so she will be a perfect fit in a calm setting with a patient family.

Jane is ready to connect with her forever family and shower them with affection. Contact WVHS to arrange a date to see if she is a good fit in your home.

JANE

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058221999

To arrange an adoption, WVHS is open daily, 12:30pm to 5:30pm The shelter is closed on Wednesday but adoptions are available by scheduled appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is located at:

1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA

For more information, call (509) 662-9577