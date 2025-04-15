Meet Jane. a Sweetheart Waiting for a New Home in Wenatchee
Jane has been selected as the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week
She is a petite, 1-year-old Chihuahua mix with a heart of gold. You will find she is typically shy at first and takes a little time to warm up. But Jane blossoms into a loving and loyal companion with someone who makes her feel safe and secure.
She enjoys gentle cuddles and quiet times so she will be a perfect fit in a calm setting with a patient family.
Jane is ready to connect with her forever family and shower them with affection. Contact WVHS to arrange a date to see if she is a good fit in your home.
JANE
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: 1 Year Old
- Sex: Female
- Animal ID: A0058221999
To arrange an adoption, WVHS is open daily, 12:30pm to 5:30pm The shelter is closed on Wednesday but adoptions are available by scheduled appointment.
Here is a gallery of the other dogs hoping to connect with a furever family
Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is located at:
1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA
For more information, call (509) 662-9577
10 Most Expensive Steakhouses in WA State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby