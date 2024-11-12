The Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Scout, a 2-year-old Bluetick and Coonhound mix.

Scout is full of love and a playful spirit. His goofy antics will bring joy to any home. But he is also incredibly sweet and gentle.

Scout is waiting for a loving family to share endless adventures with. Maybe you can be the perfect match for this charming hound? Come meet Scout at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Siciety Shelter located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.

SCOUT

Breed: Coonhound / Bluetick Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-27125

The WVHS shelter is open daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm except for Wednesday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, except for adoptions by appointment.

