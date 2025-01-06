The first Wenatchee Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week for 2025 is an unusual breed, a Catahoula Leopard Dog

Squash is a four year old female who needed a bit of time to adjust to her new surroundings at the shelter according to the WVHS staff, but once she developed a routine and recognized her people, she settled right in.

Every morning, Squash is excited to greet familiar friends with an infectious, full-body wiggle and a heartwarming smile.

She finds joy in her stuffed toys and going for daily walks. Her sweet soul has captured the hearts of everyone at the WVHS with her tender, gentle nature and her brave efforts to adapt to new surroundings.

Make an appointment to meet Squash because she is looking for a furever home. The WVHS staff would be happy to explaing the perfect setting for her to land in.

Squash WVHS Pet of the Week

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The WVHS shelter is closed on Wednesday but open for adoptions by appointment.

Here is a gallery of images of all dogs currently available for adoption.

Wenatchee Humane Society is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee, WA 98801

Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

Listen for the Pet of the Week Segment with Wenatchee Humane Society every Wednesday at 12:45pn and 5:45pm on NewsRadio 560KPQ