Hamtaro is this week's featured Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

Hamtaro is a 3 year old cattle dog mix. His sweet soul has captured the hearts of the WVHS staff because he is incredibly tender and cuddly.

He will be the sweetest companion once he feels comfortable in his furever home He walks well on a leash and loves to hang out with his human.

Going slow and gentle with Hamtaro is key to building his trust. His foster reported he is good with livestock, other dogs, and older kids. He’s trying hard to be brave and would thrive in a loving, patient home.

Hamtaro

Breed: Cattle Dog mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-25482

There are other adoptable pets at WVHS. Check out the gallery. The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.