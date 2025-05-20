I don't suffer from migraines but I have loved ones that do. Some of my family afflicted by the debilitating headaches take a prescribed medicine to mange them.

A new emerging trend to alleviate the pain has emerged in recent months that involves the world's most popular fast food chain and two American classics.

It's not the healthiest option but many claim the "McMigraine meal" at McDonalds does the trick in eliminating migraine headaches. They report consuming an order of a large coke and large french fries somehow works.

Get our free mobile app

The theories suggest the caffeine hit from the coca-cola shrinks or constricts the blood vessels in the brain and reduce pain. The carbonation can settle the stomach and nausea some people experience with the throbbing headaches associated with migraines.

The salty carbohydrates in the fries can also relieve nausea and can balance the electrolytes which can be a migraine headache trigger according to a Wisconsin family physician.

No wonder I don't suffer migraines. I eat too much fast food like Coke and fries.

But seriously, the physician does not suggest having the McMigraine meal every day to prevent migraines, only as a remedy when the headaches strike.

Maybe McDonalds will put the McMigraine meal on their app so people can order quickly and pick it up in the drive-thru lane.

A word of caution, the McMigraine meal phenomenon has spread primarily through TikTok so take the testimonies with a grain of salt.

While you're at it, why not throw in fries and a coke?

10 'Nice' Things People Do That Fast Food Employees Actually HATE Even if our actions come only from the best of intentions, fast food employees actually hate it when people do certain things. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley