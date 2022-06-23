Miller Dropping Out of Chelan County Commissioner Race

This year's primary election in August will have one less candidate in the Chelan County Commission District 2 race.

Business owner Zachary Miller is dropping out of the race over what he called "a recent health scare" in an email to KPQ.

Miller is a Republican who lost in the primary for the same seat in 2018.

Two candidates are now left in the contest to replace retiring Commissioner Bob Bugert. They are Independent Anne Hessburg and Republican Shon Smith.

Hessburg is a Leavenworth City Councilwoman and environmental planner, while Smith is a businessman who owns the Wok-About Grill restaurants.

Reporting to the Public Disclosure Commission shows Hessburg has raised $22,173 compared to Smith's $16,277.64.

Miller had raised $3,900.67 before dropping out of the race Wednesday.

"I wish Shon and Anne all the best in the commissioner race, and want to thank Bob Bugert for his service to Chelan County as Commissioner for the past four years," Miller said in an email.

He also said he plans to remain in his position as a member of the Cascade School board, and a member of the Chelan County Board of Equalization.

Miller is a stone mason who owns Miller Stoneworks.