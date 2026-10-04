Have You Seen Missing Wenatchee Woman?
The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing Wenatchee woman.
63-year-old Cheryl Mittelsteiner was last seen Friday by a roommate in south Wenatchee. Mittelsteiner reportedly left her residence on foot using a walker and left her cellphone and wallet behind.
A Silver Alert has been activated through the Washington State Patrol to locate the missing woman described as Caucasian, standing 5 foot seven inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
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If Mittelsteiner is spotted, call 911 immediately and reference WPD 26W16386.
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