The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing Wenatchee woman.

63-year-old Cheryl Mittelsteiner was last seen Friday by a roommate in south Wenatchee. Mittelsteiner reportedly left her residence on foot using a walker and left her cellphone and wallet behind.

Cheryl Mittelsteiner was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2026 Image: Wenatchee PD Cheryl Mittelsteiner was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2026 Image: Wenatchee PD

A Silver Alert has been activated through the Washington State Patrol to locate the missing woman described as Caucasian, standing 5 foot seven inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

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If Mittelsteiner is spotted, call 911 immediately and reference WPD 26W16386.