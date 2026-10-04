Have You Seen Missing Wenatchee Woman?

Have You Seen Missing Wenatchee Woman?

Silver Alert For Missing Wenatchee Woman Wenatchee PD facebook

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing Wenatchee woman.

63-year-old Cheryl Mittelsteiner was last seen Friday by a roommate in south Wenatchee. Mittelsteiner reportedly left her residence on foot using a walker and left her cellphone and wallet behind.

Cheryl Mittelsteiner was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2026 Image: Wenatchee PD
Cheryl Mittelsteiner was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2026 Image: Wenatchee PD

A Silver Alert has been activated through the Washington State Patrol to locate the missing woman described as Caucasian, standing 5 foot seven inches tall, weighing 88 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

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If Mittelsteiner is spotted, call 911 immediately and reference WPD 26W16386.

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