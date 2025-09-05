Chelan County is now accepting public comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for a proposed expansion at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

The plan calls for new year-round recreation options, including expanded alpine skiing, a snow tubing hill, a Nordic ski area, commercial spaces, lodging from condos to townhomes, and employee housing.

The project area covers about 1,090 acres southwest of Wenatchee, overlapping the resort’s current footprint on U.S. Forest Service and state-managed lands, as well as adjoining private property.

A public workshop is scheduled for Monday, September 22nd, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee. The presentation begins at 6 p.m. and will also be available via Zoom. County staff, consultants, and Mission Ridge representatives will be on hand—but public comment will not be taken at the workshop.

Comments are due by October 21st. They can be submitted online, by email, or by mail to the Chelan County Natural Resources Department. Printed copies of the DEIS are available at Chelan County Community Development and at the Wenatchee Public Library.

Links to the DEIS, comment forms, and related resources are posted on the county’s website.