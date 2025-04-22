A Moses Lake man is in jail for attempting to burglarize a home during the daytime.

Get our free mobile app

Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 54-year-old Darrell Smith around 2:45 p.m. Friday at a home in the 4400 block of Shorecrest Drive Northeast.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing someone enter the home of an elderly man currently residing in a care facility.

Deputies discovered Smith pulling a box spring out of the home.

When deputies attempted to arrest Smith, he ran and allegedly resisted arrest. Police eventually tased Smith to subdue him.

Police booked Smith in the Grant County Jail for investigation of residential burglary.