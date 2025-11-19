Newly released court documents reveal a disturbing detail in the case of a Monroe father accused of kidnapping his two young children and threatening to kill them.

According to investigators, the suspect referenced Travis Decker — the Chelan County man who made national headlines earlier this year after allegedly killing his three daughters. The children’s mother told police the suspect said “he was going to be like Travis Decker and kill the kids.”

Monroe Police Cmdr. Paul Ryan said officers acted quickly once they learned the children were missing, noting that the Decker case has raised awareness among law enforcement statewide and nationally.

Police say the incident began Friday evening when the mother reported being tackled outside her home. She told officers the suspect stole her car keys and tried to hit her with the vehicle. She didn’t realize her 10-month-old daughter and 7-year-old son were missing until police arrived.

Using cell phone tracking data, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in Cle Elum, where the children were found unharmed. Monroe Police credited Cle Elum Police and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the safe recovery.

The suspect was arrested. Bail was set at $200,000, and a no-contact order now bars him from contacting the children or their mother. Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision soon.