A Moses Lake man was arrested after plowing his vehicle into a residence.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, authorities in Moses Lake were alerted to the crash on Cannon Lane, not far from North Elementary School.

The apparent culprit was 30-year-old Tristan Carpenter. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Carpenter unraveled during an argument with his female passenger. He punched the female in the back of the head. She tried to wrest control of the steering wheel; a struggle ensued. They veered off the roadway and into the Cannon Lane house.

Per Grant County sheriffs, the home sustained heavy damage, but no one inside was hurt. Carpenter also emerged uninjured, as did his female passenger.

Carpenter does, however, reportedly face domestic violence charges. It's not clear if he faces any charges stemming from the crash itself.