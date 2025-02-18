Moses Lake Man Arrested For Burglary

A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he was caught burglarizing a shop building in Grant County last Friday (Feb. 14).

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a resident near Robin Lane Northeast and Beacon Road Northeast in rural Moses Lake contacted law enforcement about the door of his shop being kicked in the day prior (Thursday, Feb. 13).

At the behest of deputies, the property owner installed a surveillance camera at the shop on Friday and phoned the Sheriff's Office only hours later to report spotting an unfamiliar pickup truck backing up to the shop building and two men who got out and attempted to gain access to the structure.

Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department responded and arrested 24-year-old Roque Julius Salas as he attempted to flee the property in the pickup.

Investigators discovered two sets of footprints at the scene but when questioned about a potential accomplice, Salas refused to cooperate.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing, and for making false or misleading statements to public servants.

Salas' pickup was also seized for evidentiary purposes.