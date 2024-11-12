Moses Lake Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a juvenile.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies arrested 34-year-old Jason Klein at his Moses Lake home this week.

"Detectives were notified by the 15-year-old victim on November 1. A search warrant was served at Klein’s home where Detectives found evidence corroborating the victim’s statements."

Detectives say they found evidence to suggest that Klein's abuse of the boy had been going on for several years.

Klein was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of raping a child, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, and incest.