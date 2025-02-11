Moses Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

A Grant County man is facing time in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The Othello Police Department says 40-year-old Dustin Lee Blaske entered the plea in Grant County Superior Court on Tuesday to three counts of Possessing Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct in the First Degree.

Blaske was arrested in 2021 after an investigation was initiated by the Othello Police Department following tips that he had been sharing images of child sexual abuse via an online peer-to-peer sharing network.

A search of Blaske's residence in the 6800 block of Bacon Lane Northeast turned up evidence of child pornography on numerous electronic storage devices, including computer hard drives, CD-ROM drives, and cellphones.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Blaske reportedly offered a full confession to possessing the material and actively seeking images of child sexual abuse online.

A digital forensic analysis identified over 20,000 images depicting children engaged in sexually-explicit conduct on Blaske's various devices.

He is facing a lengthy prison term when sentencing occurs on April 8.