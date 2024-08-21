Moses Lake Man Seriously Injured After Causing Three-Vehicle Accident

A Moses Lake man has serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision in Grant County on Tuesday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on Stratford Road when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Jose Rivera of Moses Lake was struck from behind by a car driven by 60-year-old Martha McDonald, also of Moses Lake.

The impact of the collision caused Rivera's vehicle to travel nearly 300 feet, while McDonald's was sent into a counterclockwise spin before being struck by a motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Colby Ralton.

Ralton was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake where his current medical status was unavailable.

Rivera and McDonald refused treatment at the scene.

McDonald was issued a citation for following too closely, while Ralton was issued a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license, as well as lacking a motorcycle endorsement, failure to have a required ignition interlock, and following too closely.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Motor Traffic Unit.