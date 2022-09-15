Moses Lake Police Catch Suspect in the Bathroom

Moses Lake police say “nature’s call” led to the arrest of 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar, who led police through a swamp a day prior.

Valencia Aguilar had felony warrants for unlawful imprisonment and felony threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, Valencia Aguilar evaded the police, who last saw him wading through the swamp behind McCosh Park.

On Wednesday evening, officers were tipped off that the suspect was at the Moses Lake Multimodal Transit Center at Fourth Avenue and Division Street.

It was there where officers located him in the restroom.

Valencia Aguilar was later taken to Grant County Jail.