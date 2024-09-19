Moses Lake police are looking for clues in a non-injurious drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the month.

It was just after 3 a.m. when shots reportedly rang out on Sept. 8, a Saturday. This occurred at the intersection of North Buell Dr. and West Gary St.

Get our free mobile app

Upon arrival, according to Moses Lake Police Captain Jeff Sursely, officers found one 9mm shell casing and one mushroom bullet. No one was hurt, but the shooting left both a residence and a vehicle pockmarked.

At present the department has little to go on except imprecise surveillance footage, which purportedly shows a vehicle, "possibly black or gray," fleeing the scene not long after the inciting incident. (Sursely on Thursday confirmed that the vehicle was, in fact, gray.) This was corroborated by witnesses.

Folks in adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to comb through their own surveillance footage from the morning of the shooting. Be on the lookout for passers-through in a "dark-colored sedan."

This incident, now more than 10 days in the rearview, is only just being publicized; there is some confusion as to why.

"The date of incident makes it almost impossible for some to remember or have even recorded," protested one Facebook commenter. "Why was this put out to the public so late?"

"The detectives had run down their line of questioning and they're looking and doing their canvassing in the neighborhood," Sursely explains. "So they wanted to expand it out of they'd already accomplished."

This and all other pertinent information should be referred to MLPD (509-764-3887). Ask for Detective Guerrero. Case #: 24ML13409.